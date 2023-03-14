PM Modi has been supportive of my music: Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 : Bengaluru-based Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej, who won his career's third Grammy award, recently, shared how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been supportive of his music.

Speaking to , Ricky Kej said, "PM Modi has been supportive of my music. When I won my first Grammy award in 2015, he called me for a meeting and both of us discussed the environment almost for an hour and made an album together, 'Shanti Samsara', he launched that album in a climate change conference in Paris. When I won my second Grammy last year in April, we met again. It was a beautiful meeting, he was very happy that I got successful again. So I have performed for him at India Gate in Delhi and now it's going to be my opportunity to perform in Mumbai."

Ricky Kej is all set to perform at Gateway of India in Mumbai on March 19 at Gateway of India. He has collaborated with the Ministry of Culture for this show.

Talking about the show, he said, "It's been very long time I have performed in Mumbai after winning my third Grammy award. It feels very good to celebrate my 3rd Grammy win at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. It has also been my dream to perform at Gateway of India. So my dream has come true and I am going to have lots of fun. The show is going to be high-energy. The songs are going to be about the environment and celebrating our nature and celebrating our culture as well as Indians."

Ricky Kej won the award for 'Divine Tides' as he was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. The result was announced at the live ceremony held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA.

The song was Kej's collaborative project with Copeland and they bagged another Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. The composer also won for his 2015 album, 'Winds of Samsara.'

Featuring artists from around the world, 'Divine Tides' is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world. This critically acclaimed album contains nine songs and eight music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the icy forests of Spain.

At the time of his nomination, Kej had said, "It is an absolute honour to be nominated a second time for a Grammy Award for our album 'Divine Tides'. Although my music is cross-cultural, it has always had strong Indian roots and I am extremely proud that Indian music has been recognized and shortlisted for this prestigious award by The Recording Academy. This nomination encourages me further and solidifies my belief to continue making music that can inspire positive social impact."

Ricky is the youngest person from India to have won a Grammy Award, and only the fourth Indian. Meanwhile, Stewart Copeland is a 5-time Grammy Award-winning American musician and composer. He is the founder and drummer of the British rock group 'The Police' who have sold over 75 million albums worldwide.

