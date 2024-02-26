PM Modi, top Union ministers, UP CM mourn loss of 'beacon of Indian music'

New Delhi, Feb 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the demise of ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas, calling him the "beacon of Indian music".

In his tribute to the departed soul, the PM said Pankaj Udhas' death leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled.

PM Modi shared pictures with Pankaj Udhas, and wrote on X: "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations.

"I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti"

Interestingly, Panjkaj Udhas' family is from Rajkot and he grew up in the city, and PM Modi just celebrated his first electoral win from there in 2002.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, writing in Hindi, said: "Pankaj Udhas ne apni madhur awaz se kayi pidiyon ko mantramugdha kiya. Unki ghazalon aur geeton ne har umar aur varg ke logon ke dilon ko chhua.

"Aaj unke chale jaane se sangeet ki duniya me ek badi riktata aayi hain, jisse lambe samay tak bhar pana mushkil hai. Woh apne geeton aur ghazalon ke madhyam se sadaiv hamare beech rahenge. Main shokakul parijano aur unke prashansako ke prati gehri sanvedana prakat karta hun. Ishwar divangat aatma ko shanti de. Om shanti."

(Pankaj Udhas ji mesmerised many generations with his melodious voice. His ghazals and songs touched the hearts of people of all ages and classes. Today, his demise has left a huge void in the world of music, which will be difficult to fill for a long time. He will always be among us through his songs and ghazals. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and his fans. May God give peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wrote in Hindi on X: "Ghazal gayan ki duniya mein apni amit chaap chodhne waale Pankaj Udhas ji ke nidhan se mujhe kaafi dukh ki anubhuti hui hai. Unki makhmali awaaz aur gayaki dil ko sukoon pahuchane waali aur bheetar tak choo jaati thi. Unka jana sangeet jagat ke liye ek badi chati hai. Shok ki is ghadi me meri sanvednaye unke parijano aur tamam prashansako ke saath hai. Om Shanti".

(I feel deeply saddened by the demise of Pankaj Udhas ji, who left his indelible mark in the world of ghazals. His velvety voice and singing were heart-soothing and heart-touching. His passing is a big loss for the Indian music world. In this hour of mourning, my condolences are with his family and all his fans. Om Shanti)

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also penned a note expressing grief on the death of Pankaj Udhas.

"Deeply saddened the news of passing of Pankaj Udhas ji," the minister said. "His career, spanning more than four decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, writing in Hindi, said on X: "Prakhyat gayak 'Padma Shri' Pankaj Udhas ji ka nidhan atyant dukhad evam sangeet jagat ki apurniye chati hai. Prabhu Shri Ram se prathna hai ki divangat aatma ko apne shri charnon mein sthan tatha shokakul parijano aur prashansako ye athah dukh sehne ki shakti de."

(The demise of renowned singer 'Padma Shri' Pankaj Udhas ji is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the music world. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed soul at his feet and to give strength to his bereaved family members and admirers to bear this immense sorrow.)

Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 in Mumbai on Monday, after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for some time.

