PM Modi Writes Letter to Atul Parchure’s Wife Sonia Parchure After Actor's Death, Offers Heartfelt Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of veteran Marathi actor Atul Parchure, who passed away on Oct. 14 at the age of 57 after a prolonged battle with cancer. In the letter, Modi said he was deeply saddened by the news and that Parchure’s contribution to the film industry would be remembered forever.

"I received the news of the demise of Shri Atul Parchure Ji with a feeling of grief and sadness. Such a loss leaves a void that can never be filled," PM Modi wrote.

"A versatile actor, Shri Atul Parchure Ji carved out a niche for himself in the entertainment world. His exceptional performances in Marathi theatre, as well as Hindi cinema, won him the admiration and affection of the audiences. His impeccable comic timing expanded his appeal far beyond regional borders. He will continue to live in our memories through the corpus of work that he has left behind. The values that Shri Atul Parchure Ji instilled will continue to inspire the family. Memories of the times spent with him will provide you solace and comfort in this difficult hour," Prime Minister added.

The letter concluded with Modi extending his heartfelt condolences to Parchure’s family and wishing them strength to endure this difficult time. "He will be missed by family, friends and admirers, but he will always continue to reside in hearts. My heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with you and the family. May you gather the strength and fortitude to endure this grievous loss. Om Shanti!"

Parchure had been a part of several successful Marathi plays, films, and television series. He had also appeared in Hindi television shows like “Kapil Sharma Show.” The actor is survived by his wife and children. His funeral was held on Oct. 15 with several prominent figures from the Marathi and Hindi film industry in attendance.