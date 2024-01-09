"PM Modi's praise for my song Sabne Tumhe Pukara Shree Ram Ji has given me goosebumps": Hariharan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday showered praises on singer Hariharan's devotional song 'Sabne Tumhein Pukara Shree Ram Ji' ahead of the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared the song which he captioned in Hindi, "This Ram Bhajan decorated with the wonderful tunes of Hariharan ji is going to immerse everyone in the devotion of Lord Shri Ram. You too must enjoy this beautiful bhajan."

हरिहरन जी के अद्भुत सुरों से सजा ये राम भजन हर किसी को प्रभु श्री राम की भक्ति में लीन कर देने वाला है। आप भी इस मनोहारी भजन का जरूर आनंद उठाएं। #ShriRamBhajan https://t.co/VYMM9gf6Lg— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024

Expressing happiness on receiving praise from PM Modi, singer Hariharan told ANI, "This is an old song, I sung this around 20-25 years ago...I was really surprised that PM Modi wrote about this song and the entire country is listening to it."

The singer also revealed that he has received the invitation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

"I got the invitation to visit Ayodhya on January 22 and I will be visiting Ayodhya with a friend of mine. I have met PM Modi and have sung songs at some of his functions but the way he has described my song has given me goosebumps, I am really happy..." he added.

The 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024.

The preparations are underway for the Pran Pratishtha event, which is expected to draw dignitaries and ordinary people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the shrine at noon on January 22.

The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha. From January 14 to 22, Ayodhya will mark Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organized, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the grand event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor