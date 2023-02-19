PM Narendra Modi offers condolences over Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's demise

The death of Taraka Ratna has plunged the cine world into a tragedy. Many film stars are mourning his sudden demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed shock over Tarak's death. PM Modi took to his Twitter and wrote, ''Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi.

Taraka Ratna is the son of Nandamuri Mohana Krishna, a cinematographer in Telugu cinema, and he is the grandson of former CM NT Rama Rao.He made his debut in Telugu films in 2002 in Okato Number Kurraadu, directed by A Kodandarami Reddy. He went on to play the lead roles in other films and made his debut on OTT in 2022 with 9 Hours. But he didn’t attain the kind of success his cousins Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram or uncle Balakrishna did. It was reported that Taraka Ratna was open to playing villain roles too, since he was not getting film offers. In 2009, he won the Nandi Award for Best Villain for the film Amaravathi.