PM pays tribute to Lata before his reply to President's speech

New Delhi, Feb 7 Before embarking on his reply to President's speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday in Mumbai after Covid related complications.

"The country has lost respected Lata Didi. She had hypnotized, inspired the nation for such a long time, strengthening the culture. She sang in 36 languages, which is an example of national integration," Modi said speaking in Hindi.

"I pay my obeisance to respected Lata Didi," Modi said and then proceeded to make his reply to the President's Speech.

Living legend, playback singer Lata Mangeshkar had expired on Sunday in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Modi had flown down to Mumbai for attending her cremation at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

