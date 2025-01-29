Pocket Potters: JK Rowling's wizarding world expands with new illustrated series for young Harry Potter fans

New Delhi [India], January 29 : Bloomsbury Children's Books has revealed an exciting new project for fans of JK Rowling's iconic Harry Potter series.

Titled 'Pocket Potters: Little Guides to the Harry Potter Stories', the series will feature delightful, illustrated companion books that offer readers a fresh way to experience the beloved wizarding world.

Set to launch in August 2025, the first three books will focus on Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, with additional titles expected to follow in 2026 and beyond.

These small but captivating guides promise to be a treasure trove of magical information and are designed to engage readers aged 7 to 10, although older fans will find plenty to enjoy too.

Each book will offer a rich exploration of the characters, with a mix of humorous insights, memorable moments, and fun facts from the Harry Potter universe.

Expect everything from magical spells and wizarding sports to fantastical beasts and quirky Hogwarts moments.

With easy-to-read text, vibrant illustrations, and playful layouts, the series aims to capture the spirit of the stories while introducing them to a new generation of readers.

"After the extraordinary worldwide success of our official companion book, The Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac, it was wonderful to witness the joy readers took in seeing the wizarding world visualized in new and imaginative ways," said Mandy Archer, Head of Harry Potter Publishing.

"Our audience research studies highlighted a generation of enthusiastic younger fans eager to engage further with their favourite witches and wizards. This insight inspired the Pocket Potters series, affordable, playful character guides in kaleidoscope colours that fans of all ages can read, share, gift, and collect," Archer said.

The books will be illustrated by a group of international artists, each bringing their unique style and vision to the Harry Potter universe.

Natalie Smillie will illustrate Harry Potter, bringing the magic of Harry's journey to life through vibrant artwork that captures key moments like broomstick flights and dragon encounters.

Olia Muza, who previously contributed to The Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac, will depict Ron Weasley, showcasing the humour and mayhem of the Weasley family, from Hogwarts feasts to flying cars.

Meanwhile, Laura Proietti's illustrations will bring Hermione Granger's intellect and courage to life, as she brews potions, practices spells, and attends the Yule Ball.

In 2026, the series will expand with more character books, including a title featuring Professor Albus Dumbledore, illustrated by Paola Escobar. Fans can look forward to discovering more magical moments from the wizarding world as the series grows.

To accompany the launch, Bloomsbury has planned a global marketing campaign, including advertising, social media engagement, and Harry Potter Book Day events in October.

With books set to be available in 25 languages, the Pocket Potters series will connect with readers and fans around the world.

In collaboration with JK Rowling's agents, The Blair Partnership, Bloomsbury has secured rights to the series (excluding the USA), ensuring that the magic of Pocket Potters will be shared with fans globally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor