Poet-diplomat Abhay K's poems get theatrical touch in Chennai

The magic of poetry becomes more enhanced with the amalgamation of another art form. Poet-diplomat Abhay K's poetic work recently witnessed the same.

Prakriti Foundation recently collaborated with Abhay K, fashion brand Raw Mango, and Theatre Nisha for a 'Theatre Poetry Reading' in Teynampet in Chennai to mark its 25th anniversary.

During the event selected poems of Abhay K from his latest three poetry books viz. - The Alphabets of Latin America, Stray Poems and Monsoon were performed by noted theatre artists -- V Balakrishnan, the founder of Theatre Nisha, Meera Sitaraman and Shakti Ramani, with soul-stirring music by Vikram on flute and Kiran Kashyap on violin.

Abhay K felt "surreal" to see his poems getting a theatrical touch by artists accompanied by soulful music. He also thanked Prakriti Foundation and the artists for bringing his poems alive and giving them a new dimension.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranvir Shah, founder of Prakriti, said, "Abhay K is a prolific poet and his works have made an impact globally, especially his Earth Anthem, which has been translated into over 150 languages."

Meanwhile, Abhay K was recently elected as a corresponding member of the Academy of Letters of Brazil.

( With inputs from ANI )

