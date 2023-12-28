Police complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor for 'hurting sentiments during Christmas celebrations

A complaint has been filed against superstar Ranbir Kapoor and his family members at the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a Christmas celebration video. According to a Hindustan Times report, the complainant, Sanjay Tiwari, contended in the complaint that the video shows the actor pouring liquor on a cake and setting it on fire while uttering the phrase “Jai Mata Di.”

Tiwari asserts that in Hinduism, the fire god is traditionally invoked before other deities, and Kapoor and his family deliberately used intoxicants in their celebration of a different religious festival, all the while celebrating the festival of another religion.He alleged that the act of setting the cake on fire followed by the ‘Jai Mata Di’ chant hurt his religious sentiments.

Ranbir and Alia along with their daughter Raha, and Agastya Nanda, among others, attended the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch held at late actor Shashi Kapoor's residence on Monday. Aadar Jain shared a happy fam-jam picture where Ranbir could be seen standing along with Agastya, while Alia is sitting with her daughter Raha on her lap.Apart from them, Krisma Kapoor, her father Randhir Kapoor, and her wife Babita, Reema Kapoor, the late actor Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer Kendal's elder son Kunal Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain, among others, could also be seen in the picture. On the work front, Ranbir is currently basking in the success of Animal, which hit theatres on December 1. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has raked in over Rs 500 crore in India, making it one of the most successful films of 2023.