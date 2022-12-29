Police question co-star Sheezan Khan to know what happened on TV set show over Tunisha Sharma death

Police said actor Sheezan Khan was being questioned to ascertain what exactly happened on the set of a television show in Maharashtra's Palghar district where his co-star Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide last week.

Though Khan had ended his relationship with Sharma, they were on good terms with each other and used to speak regularly, an official from Valiv police station in Palghar said.

On the day of the incident, Khan and Sharma met during the lunch break of shooting. After speaking to Sharma for 15 minutes, Khan left for his shoot, the official said. After sometime, Sharma was found hanging in the washroom, said.

Khan is being questioned about what exactly happened during the chat with Tunisha Sharma on the set, the official said. So far, Khan has not revealed what transpired between them, he said. They were also examining the WhatsApp chats which took place between Khan and Sharma, he added.

Sharma, 21, who acted in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday near Vasai in Palghar. Khan (27) was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting her suicide. He is currently in police custody.