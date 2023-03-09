Police rules out foul play in Satish Kaushik's death

Actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday in Delhi. The news of his death left the Hindi film industry in shock with many condoling his shocking demise. Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. His body will be brought to Mumbai on Thursday. Sources shared that the actor's post-mortem is done. The initial report suggests no injury mark was found over the body. Reports stated cardiac arrest as the cause of death of the actor. Nothing suspicious has emerged in the investigation into the 66-year-old actor's death, sources in Delhi South West police said.

The actor-director's death hours after he celebrated Holi with his friends and colleagues has shocked the Indian film industry, and tributes have been pouring in.Born in Haryana and raised in Karol Bagh, Mr Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama. Known for his comic timing, his most memorable characters include Ashok in 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, for which he also wrote dialogues. The cook named 'Calendar' in the Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Mr India is another unforgettable character played by Mr Kaushik.