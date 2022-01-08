Pooja Banerjee talks about her pregnancy, says "Working in these times is making me feel more confident"

Television actress Pooja Banerjee gave the perfect example of women empowerment, she defiantly showed everyone what women could do and how strong are they.



TV series Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee is expecting a child soon, recently the actress shared her pregnancy news, her fans and family was so happy after hearing the good news. But do you know Pooja is also working during her pregnancy? Yes, you read that correctly the actress broke all the stereotypes by working on the show during her pregnancy.



During her latest interview the actress said, “When I asked my doctor if I should be resting or working, he said one needs to rest in the first three months of pregnancy. Post that, you should be active and hence, I could continue working. I discussed it with my family, too, and they felt it was best as it would keep my mind occupied. And this is what makes me happy, too.”

She further said, “I have reduced my total working hours. It was totally my decision to keep working till I can during my pregnancy. I’m glad that I got support from my partner (Sandeep Sejwal) and family. Every woman should have a choice to make a decision for herself if she wants to work during her pregnancy or not. No matter what she chooses to do, everyone should support her and be there for her.”

She also said that there were days when she was not feeling like stepping out, “I take an off on such days and the break helps me feel better and I get back on the set soon. I’m glad that the makers are supportive and also adjusting at times.”

She also told that due to corona crises she is taking extra care of herself, the actress quoted "I take all precautions and I’m being very careful. Working in these times is making me feel more confident,” she says. So, will she be taking a break after the baby is born? “Yes, I will take a break from work for a while after my baby is born because that’s important for me and the baby,”