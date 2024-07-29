Pooja Batra: I’m really looking forward to making a comeback

Mumbai, July 29 Actress and former beauty queen Pooja Batra said that she is looking forward to making a comeback on the big screen if the right opportunity arises.

“I’ve been busy with my work commitments in the US, but I’m really looking forward to making a comeback. If the right opportunity arises, I’m excited to get back on the silver screen and reconnect with my fans,” Pooja said during the song launch of 'Nashe Mein High', a track sung by Poonam Jha.

The 48-year-old actress reflected on her career, noting that she has always “followed her heart.”

“And I think everyone should. In a competitive world, it’s easy to lose sight of our passions, but Poonam’s new song proves that 'Apne Dil Ki Sunne Ki Koi Umar Nahi Hoti',” said Pooja, who made her film debut with 'Virasat' in 1997.

The actress congratulated the singer for the hip-swaying number.

“Congratulations to Poonam and her team for creating a vibrant, foot-tapping anthem that I’m certain will be a party favourite all year. A message I want to convey to all my fans is, 'Embrace your passions and work towards your dreams, because it is all that matters ultimately!'”

Pooja began modeling at a young age and has participated in over 250 modelling events and ad campaigns. She gained prominence in 1993 when she was crowned Miss India International.

The actress entered Bollywood in 1997 with her debut film 'Virasat', starring Anil Kapoor, and later appeared in 'Bhai' with Suniel Shetty.

Pooja made a name for herself in Bollywood with films such as 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', 'Nayak: The Real Hero', and 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story', which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004, among others.

She was last seen on screen in 2021 in 'Squad', an action thriller directed by Nilesh Sahay.

