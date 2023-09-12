Pooja Hegde Clinches the Title of 'Most Stylish Youth Icon' at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

In a night filled with glitz, glamour, and star power, the incredibly talented Pooja Hegde has secured the prestigious 'Most Stylish Youth Icon' award at the highly acclaimed Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023, held in the vibrant city of Mumbai. The grand event took place at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Pooja Hegde, known for her exceptional acting prowess and impeccable fashion choices, has consistently captivated hearts and inspired the youth with her elegant yet contemporary style. Her ability to effortlessly merge sophistication with trendsetting fashion has made her a true youth icon.

Pooja Hegde was recently seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The prolific Telugu actress has earlier shared screen space with prominent actors from the film circuit like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Varun Tej. She is said to have collaborated with Sai Dharam Tej, and this has made it big in the headlines in recent times.

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that celebrates excellence. In its 2023 edition, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience, with an illustrious gathering celebrating exceptional accomplishments.