Pooja Hegde, Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Deva’ wraps up filming

Mumbai, Sep 4 The upcoming Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer movie ‘Deva’ has wrapped up its filming. The makers of the film took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture from the wrap-up of the film.

In the picture, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde can be seen cutting the cake along with the choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar.

The makers wrote in the caption, “And it’s a wrap! Get ready to witness Deva’s electrifying action soon. #SongWrap #Deva in cinemas on 14th February 2025.”

The film is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. The action spectacle wrapped up with a high-energy song sequence and was shot over the last four days in Mumbai.

The song is choreographed by Bosco Martis. With this, the excitement surrounding the film has reached a new level.

In the movie, Shahid will be seen playing a defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde stars as the leading lady in the role of a journalist. The film also stars Pavail Gulati. For the film, he underwent a physical transformation and moved from a slender build to a muscular body. The actor, who plays the role of a cop in ‘Deva’, gained 3 kgs and has cut down on fat.

For him, the journey of physical transformation has been about more than just transforming his physique, it's been about discipline, and trying new things.

He had earlier mentioned that he has been working to gain muscle weight to complement the role of a cop in the film. “I have so far gained around 3 kgs of muscle and cut down on fat! Extremely hard for me because I have a tendency to lose weight! I have been training with Amar Pendunkar to achieve the fitness that is required for the movie and my role,” he added.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, ‘Deva’ is set to be released on February 14, 2025.

--IANS

