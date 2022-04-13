Pooja Hegde's inconsequential role in 'Beast' disappoints her fans

Hyderabad, April 13 'Beast,' starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde was released on Wednesday. Pooja Hegde, who has become one of the most popular heroines in recent times, has appeared in a role that is essentially an extended cameo.

Apart from one song in the first half, she doesn't have much of an impact, which has upset her slowly increasing fandom.

Starring Vijay as the lead, Pooja's role in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial seems to be disappointing to the viewers.

"Nobody would have recognised her if it hadn't been for the two songs released prior to the film's release. This is disappointing at many levels", one of her fans said at one of the theatres in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Star actresses are downgraded to only making cameo appearances in songs in superstar films, which seems to have changed in recent movies. However, in 'Beast,' Pooja Hegde played a silly role with no significance to the story, which changes the perspective that heroines are given equal importance in big-budget films starring popular heroes.

Pooja Hegde, who had appeared in super hit movies like 'Maharshi', 'DJ-Duvvada Jagannadham', 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava', 'Ala Vaikunthapuramloo', has been in limelight for a long time now.

