Pooja Saxena raises the bar for others in the modelling, social media and entertainment realms

Last year, she stunned everyone with her music video “Teri Meri Jodi Charchit Se - Happy Birthday Darling,” gaining over 2 million views on YouTube.

No one can deny how a few industries around the world have been doing well and gaining great momentum and recognition for the surge in their growth due to many tremendously talented professionals. These professionals and individuals, who mainly belong to the younger brigade, have come forward to thrive on their passion and excellence in their work to create more success for their industries overall and inspire many other budding talents to follow the path. To do that in the modelling and entertainment niche has always been a challenging task, but it is rising professionals like Pooja Saxena who have proved their mettle to the world and motivated other up-and-comers in the industry.

Pooja Saxena today stands tall and unique as a one-of-a-kind model who has garnered a growing presence on her social media platforms that have turned more heads around her and her work. Coming this far was no cakewalk for her, but did she ace it well? Yes, she did, by believing in herself and her dreams, chasing them, hustling each day and making the most of the opportunities in front of her while also creating newer ones. All this helped her walk her path to growth and glory, which has what constantly grown her fan and follower base on Instagram and YouTube.

Last year, this gorgeous young girl stunned people with her flawless performance in a music video titled “Teri Meri Jodi Charchit Se - Happy Birthday Darling” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X5RsHir4aE), which on YouTube today has crossed more than 2 million views. It is a peppy and fun Haryanvi song of 2022, sung by Amit Dhull and starring her along with Dev Chouhan. People went gaga over the song and still make sure to shower the artists with great love and appreciation; such is the impact her song has made so far since it was released.

Pooja Saxena’s (@pooja_saxena_111) rising presence in modelling, social media and entertainment realms has ignited the fire within many other budding talented women across India.