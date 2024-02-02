Poonam Pandey Death: A Look at the Model-Actress's Most Talked-About Controversies

Poonam Pandey is a controversial figure in B-Town, often hitting headlines for her bold actions. Today, morning, model and actress Poonam Pandey has died due to cervical cancer, a post on Instagram confirmed the news. ' Throughout the years, Poonam Pandey's name has become synonymous with controversy.

World Cup 2011: In 2011, Poonam Pandey promised to strip if India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, but the BCCI did not permit her to do so. She was the part of MTV's Lockdown hosted by Kangana Ranaut. In one episode she accepted that she did this to grab public attention.

Bathroom video: Poonam often stays in the spotlight due to her bold and sizzling pictures. She caused a stir on the internet by leaking a video on social media where she was seen dancing in the bathroom. Subsequently, this video was blocked by YouTube.

Arrest during lockdown: Poonam Pandey was embroiled in controversy even during the lockdown. She was arrested by the Mumbai Police for violating the rules when she went for a walk with her husband Sam. She faced significant trolling on social media.

Filing a case against her husband for assault: Poonam Pandey accused her husband Sam of assault and lodged a complaint with the police, leading to Sam's arrest. In Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey recently disclosed that Sam used to physically abuse her.

Poonam Pandey social media team posted on social media confirming about her death. In post they wrote, ''This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,'' reads the post. Fans are in shock, expressing disbelief over the news of her alleged death. While some are expressing sadness, some are claiming that it might be a gimmick and soon there will be a post that her account was hacked.

