Poorstacy, Travis Barker collaborator, passes away at 26

Los Angeles [US], December 2 : Rapper Poorstacy, who frequently collaborated with Travis Barker, has passed away at the age of 26.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner confirmed the musician's death, Page Six reported.

The Boca Raton Police Department confirmed to Billboard that Florida-born rapper, whose real name is Carlito Milfort, died on Saturday after an "incident."

The cause of Poorstacy's death is not yet known.

Poorstacy created music that merges hip hop, punk rock and heavy metal. The Palm Beach native released two studio albums and two EPs, gaining a loyal fanbase.

He and Barker worked together on multiple tracks, including "Choose Life," "Nothing Left," and "Hills Have Eyes."

Poorstacy also teamed up with singer-rapper Iann Dior and appeared on the Grammy-nominated Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor