Pop band 'Cigarettes After Sex' kickstarts India tour with enthralling performance in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 24 : Excitement among music lovers reached new heights as pop band 'Cigarettes After Sex' kickstarted the leg of their X's World Tour in Gurugram on Friday.

Cigarettes After Sex comprising vocalist-guitarist Greg Gonzalez, bassist Randy Miller and drummer Jacob Tomsky have been captivating fans across the globe.

After announcing their new album X's on February 28, 2024, the band announced the X's World Tour.

The band enthralled the audience in Gurugram with tracks like 'Tejano Blue' and 'Run Towards Your Fears' from their latest album.

Apart from these amazing songs, the band also treated music lovers with tracks like 'Sweet', 'Sunsetz' and 'K.'

Greg Gonzalez addressed the audience with heartfelt gratitude, saying, "Love you all so much, thank you for sharing the stage with us. See you all next time," as per the press release.

During the performance of 'Apocalypse,' the fans spontaneously lit up the venue with their phone lights,

The song was released as the second single from their debut album Cigarettes After Sex on March 21, 2017. It was written and produced by vocalist Greg Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, the X's World Tour celebrates their rich history of creating immersive, introspective music that resonates deeply with audiences, featuring beloved tracks such as 'Apocalypse', 'Sweet' and 'K.' along with the latest hits from their new album X's including 'Tejano Blue' and 'Holding you, Holding me'.

The band's album 'X's' has witnessed a massive draw, bringing sublime dream pop ballads for eager audiences. The album combines the band's signature dream pop style with influences from '90s pop and '70s dance music.

The bandleader Greg Gonzalez captures every emotion a romantic arc inspires. Where previous albums have drawn from an amalgam of relationships, for the most part, X's centralises on just one relationship that spanned four years.

The India leg of the X's World Tour is produced by Laqshya Media Group and curated by BookMyShow Live. The next performance is in Mumbai today, January 25, and in Bengaluru on January 28, 2025.

Cigarettes After Sex, with its black and white silhouette visuals, has captivated audiences worldwide with its evocative, melancholic sound. Formed in the late 00's in El Paso, Texas, the band quickly rose to global prominence with their unique blend of ambient pop and lush melodies.

