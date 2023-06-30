Pop icon Madonna discharged from hospital after serious bacterial infection

Madonna has been discharged from hospital and is home and feeling better after the pop icon was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit. According to her manager, Guy Oseary, Madonna's health is improving although she is still under medical supervision. The health scare has forced Maddona to postpone her ‘Celebration’ tour, which was set to begin in Vancouver on July 15.

Her global, nearly sold-out tour was billed as paying homage to Madonna's more than four-decade long career.Stops in the United States were to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, the city where her storied rise to superstardom began.She was then slated to continue in Europe, with dates in London, Barcelona and Paris, as well as four dates in Mexico City.The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including "Like A Virgin" and "Material Girl" has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music's top stars.