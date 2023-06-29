Pop icon Madonna hospitalized in ICU with 'serious bacterial infection'

US singer Madonna was hospitalized in intensive care unit for several days after falling ill with a “serious bacterial infection", her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement Wednesday.Madonna developed the infection last Saturday and it led to a several-day stay in intensive care, Oseary said. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary said. “A full recovery is expected."Oseary said the 64-year-old pop icon's “Celebrations" tour, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed until further notice.“At this time, we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary added.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows. "The global, nearly sold-out tour was billed as paying homage to her more than four-decade long career. The 35-city world tour included stops in Europe with a final show in Amsterdam on December 1.In January, the 64-year-old singer announced the tour with a video, which featured Jack Black, Judd Apatow, Lil Wayne, Amy Schumer and more. In his statement on social media, her manager vowed to provide more information when available, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.The seven-time Grammy winner behind classics including “Like a Virgin" has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music's top stars.



