Popular Kerala food vlogger Rahul N. Kutty found dead at his residence

Noted food vlogger from Kochi, Rahul N Kutty, was found dead at his residence on Saturday, police said. He was 33.Police said Kutty’s parents and friends found him unconscious in his bedroom and rushed him to a private hospital nearby.The vlogger was part of ‘Eat Kochi Eat’, a popular online platform for foodies in which they introduce the least explored food joints in the city.

“We are extremely devastated to share with you all that our beloved Rahul N Kutty has passed away. Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul,” the official page of Eat Kochi Eat posted on Instagram.Apart from his association with Eat Kochi Eat, Rahul had a personal food handle with the name, Rahul's Food Scenes, where he would share about food, travel, and more. His last post was made three weeks ago where he gave a glimpse of his long drive during the rain. The video then showed him enjoying a hot cup of tea by the beach. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Rain + Drive + Chai + Beach."