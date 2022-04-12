Popular Sri Lankan rapper Rude Bwoy passes away at 29 after performing at a protest site

Sri Lankan hiphop rapper Shiraz alias Rude Bwoy passed away on Monday due to a heart attack during an anti-government protest held in the capital against the ongoing economic and financial crisis. Shiraz passed away while taking part in the "Go Home Gota" public protest at the Gall Face Green against President Gotabaya Rajpaksa and his government. He had performed Bob Marley's 'Get up, stand up' to entertain the protesters on Monday but collapsed nearly two minutes after ending the song, NewsWire reported.

According to reports, Rude Bwoy was declared dead while he was being rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.As the economic condition of Sri Lanka continues to worsen, people have taken to the streets in the country to protest and demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Mahindra Rajapaksa.The protestors accuse the Rajapaksa government of incompetence in ensuring Sri Lanka's economic recovery. Most recently, Sri Lankans in Italy took to the streets to stage an anti-government protest in Milan, where they shouted slogans of 'Go Gota (Gotabaya) Go'.