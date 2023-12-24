Popular Tamil comedian Bonda Mani passes away

Popular comedian Bonda Mani died on December 23 due to kidney-related ailments. He was 60.On the night of December 23, Mani fainted at his residence in Chennai’s Pozhichalur and was rushed to the government hospital in Chrompet. After examination, the doctors declared him dead. His body is being kept at his residence in Pozhichalur for homage.

His final rites will take place at around 5 at a crematorium in Chrompet. He is survived by his wife Malathi, a son, and a daughter.Earlier in 2022, Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi had donated Rs 1 lakh each for Bonda Mani's medical treatment. Vadivelu, with whom Bonda Mani worked for several years, had also helped him financially with his treatment.Bonda Mani is a popular comedian in the Tamil film industry. He used to frequently collaborate with Vadivelu on comedy tracks.