Post Malone releases new song 'Yours' inspired by 2-year-old daughter's future wedding

Washington [US], July 19 : Singer and rapper Post Malone shared how the lyrics of his latest track, 'Yours', are linked to his 2-year-old daughter, reported People.

Malone said the song, which was inspired by thoughts of his daughter's future wedding (and is certain to join plenty of fans' wedding playlists as well), is "very special to me."

"I teased it on social media on Father's Day and I hope you all enjoy the full version," said Malone.

For Post Malone, writing soulful, impactful music comes as second nature, especially when it's about his 2-year-old daughter.

Speaking directly to his daughter's potential future partner on 'Yours', Malone reflects on the heartbreak he'll feel "when I walk her down that aisle and do what daddies have to do."

He goes on in the song to note how "she might be wearin' white" at the alter, but he'll remember that "her first dress, it was pink." Malone shared other brief insights into their bond, highlighting memories like the day she took her first steps and said her first word.

He further showed the emotions of any father in their daughter's marriage, he said, "She might be your better half / Yeah but she's my everything."

At his "A Night in Nashville" concert, the musician performed the complete song live for the first time.

For that same live performance, Malone invited Blake Shelton, Joe Nichols, HARDY and Sierra Ferrell to join him on stage and perform everything from new F-1 Trillion tracks to his chart-topping past releases. He even covered classic country hits, according to People.

