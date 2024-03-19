Post wedding, Kriti Kharbanda shares glimpses of her "pehli rasoi"

New Delhi [India], March 19 : Actor Kriti Kharbanda, who got hitched with Pulkit Samrat earlier this month in the presence of their family and close friends has now shared glimpses of her 'pehli rasoi' after a grand 'griha pravesh' ceremony.

In her Instagram stories, Kriti posted several pictures in which she can be seen garnishing a sweet prepared by her with dry fruits. Kriti also posted a picture of the dessert prepared by her.

She captioned it "Meri pehli rasoi".

In another picture, she said that the halwa was "approved by dadi".

Post-wedding, the actor couple returned to their Delhi home and were seen dancing their hearts out to the tunes of the dhol while entering the house during their 'griha pravesh' ritual. Pulkit even whistled while shaking a leg with his wife.

Donning a traditional attire, they both looked stunning. If Pulkit opted for a kurta and dhoti, Kriti chose to wear a sari.

The couple also shared adorable pictures from their wedding day, one day after exchanging vows.

"From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually You!," the couple captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

For their wedding, Kriti opted for a stunning pink lehenga while Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani.

In one of the snaps, Kriti can be seen planting a kiss on Pulkit's forehead while he holds her close. A picture also showed Pulkit tying Mangalsutra around Kriti's neck.

In no time, Kriti and Pulkit's post got flooded with congratulatory messages.

"Awwww congratulations guys," actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented.

"badhaaiiii again," actor Richa Chadha wrote.

"How beautiful," another user wrote.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

Speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Days shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. In their captions they hinted about their March wedding.

"Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sailed on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor