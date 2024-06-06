Poster for 18th Mumbai International Film Festival unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : The 18th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) is all set to take place this month.

The poster of the upcoming edition was unveiled on Thursday.

The festival is scheduled to take place from June 15 to June 21.

Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction and Animation, popularly known as MIFF, began in 1990 as BIFF and later re-christened as MIFF.

It is organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India. The Organizing Committee of MIFF is headed by the Secretary, I&B and consists of eminent film personalities, documentary makers and senior media officials.

As per the film festival website, "MIFF provides a platform for documentary filmmakers from all over the world to meet, exchange ideas, explore the possibilities of co-productions and marketing of documentary, short and animation films and also broadening the vision of the filmmakers vis-a-vis world cinema."

