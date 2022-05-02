Poster of 'First Second Chance' showcases contrast between characters

Mumbai, May 2 The poster of the film 'First Second Chance' was unveiled on Monday. The film stars Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan and has been helmed by Lakshmi R Iyer.

The poster illustrates the contrasting role of the actors with an age difference, painting the young actors in black and white to evoke a sense of the past.

In addition, the cast includes Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is known for her role as Gopi Bahu in the TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', Saahil Uppal, known for his role as Kunal Singhania in 'Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman' and Nikhil Sangha, known for his work in films like 'Neerja' and 'Dear Zindagi'.

Talking about the film, Renuka Shahane shares, "I agreed to do 'First Second Chance' because I loved the script. I appreciate Lakshmi's energy, enthusiasm, love for the craft and filmmaking. I have always been on the lookout to work with women writers, directors, editors, and cinematographers. It's a different kind of camaraderie that we share on the set. It's a comfortable atmosphere to work with Lakshmi."

"She is incredibly talented, knows what she wants, and has a clear mind about what kind of emotions she needs. She is never in a rush. In the emotional scenes, she'd give a lot of space to the actor to do it their way and take their time with their emotions, never taking anything in the film casually. I love the way my character is portrayed in the film. Everything was worked out at a micro level", she adds.

The story behind the film is inspired by real life. The film is directed and produced by Lakshmi R Iyer under the banner of Streetsmart Production. The sound design for the film is done by Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty. Anand Bhaskar has given the music with vocals by Hamsika Iyer, who has sung songs like 'Raabta' and 'Chammak Challo'.

In the words of the film producer and director, Lakshmi R Iyer, "It was an incredible journey of shooting the film, with Renuka, Ananth, Devoleena and more. They are all talented individuals with a love for filmmaking who gave their all in 'First Second Chance.' I am honoured to have them cast in my film."

She further states, "The story amplifies the unbridled energy of love, past and emotions, all packed in a sweet little orb of time. The script is beautiful in itself, and I am sure the audience will find it just as beautiful and tug at the strings of their hearts."

Describing the world of the film, actor-director Ananth Mahadevan shares, "A heartfelt tale of two people reclaiming their past in the evening of their lives will evoke varying emotions of abandonment, resilience, and revival."

"The film set in an old people's home caresses the inevitable emotional evening of one's life but underlines the fact that every dusk needn't lead to darkness. Lakshmi's diligence and passion has been the driving force behind this take-home journey of two hearts. 'First Second chance' is the chance you just gotta take", he concludes.

