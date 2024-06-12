Poulomi Das opens up on her 'broken' character in 'Nagvadhu': 'Depicts struggles within'

Mumbai, June 12 Actress Poulomi Das, who will be soon seen in 'Nagvadhu-Ek Zehreeli Kahani', opened up on her 'broken' character Sanvari in the show, saying that the series depicts the journey of a woman and her struggles along the way.

Poulomi, who has done shows like 'Naagin 6', 'Baarish' shared: "My character Sanvari is from this small village in India. Her entire village believes in a lot of superstitions. She is married and the story revolves around how her life changes post that. She is completely broken from the inside."

"The show tells you how she gets over that phase of her life. The series depicts the journey of a woman and her struggle within," said Poulomi.

The 'Paurashpur' fame shared that she has a good bond with the director of 'Nagvadhu', Jeetu, with whom she has worked in the past as well.

"When you have worked with a good director like Jeetu, everything on set becomes easy. There are certain scenes in which one has to be careful. We should shoot it aesthetically and not in a vulgar manner. Our director has done it properly and made sure that we are comfortable on set," she said.

The show revolves around a woman who is said to be murdering young men who spend a night with her. It stars Subuhii Joshii as Abha.

It will be released on June 21 on ALTT.

Meanwhile, Poulomi has been part of shows like 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', 'Aghori', 'Jehanabad - Of Love & War', and 'Suhani Si Ek Ladki'.

