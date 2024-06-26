Poulomi Das's mantra inside 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house is 'just be myself'

New Delhi, June 26 Poulomi Das, who is currently a contestant on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has shared the mantra that she will follow inside the house, saying ‘I just will be myself, and will try not to lose myself within the journey’.

Model and TV actress Poulomi has shared the reason why she has participated in the ‘Bigg Boss’, and the mantra and the ritual she will follow inside the house.

On what made her say yes to the show, Poulomi, who participated in the ‘India's Next Top Model season 2’ told IANS: “I was not prepared probably a couple of months ago, but it’s a very difficult show. It’s not something that you would do some tasks, and you will be fine with it. You have to be mentally stable for this show.”

“So, I thought this was the right time to be a part of this show because of the circumstances of my life, things that didn’t go right but somehow it was the right thing that happened to me. So, because of some incidents, I had to say yes to the show. I think this show will make me a different person at the same time, and will also give me the thing I am looking for,” shared Poulomi.

Speaking about the mantra, Poulomi, who has been a part of the show ‘Suhani Si Ek Ladki’ said: “I will be just going to be myself. I have to do nothing. I just will be myself, and will try not to lose myself within the journey.”

On how she will deal with the mental breakdown during the show, Poulomi said: “I think I will just cry out loud. If I need to cry, I have to cry, I will cry it out. Because after that your heart calms down. If you take out your emotions things get solved out inside your heart.”

Poulomi further shared the ritual she will definitely follow inside the house and it is ‘observe and absorb’.

“So I think I will observe a lot of people, and sometimes if it’s needed to be I am going to absorb it, but at the same time I have to put a touch of Poulomi in it, I am never going to tolerate it,” she added.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ also has contestants like TV actors Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul, social media influencers Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria', 'Vada Pav' girl Chandrika Dixit, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal and Kritika, astrologer Munisha Khatwani, Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat, rapper Naved Shaikh a.k.a Naezy, and YouTube sensation Shivani Kumari.

The show, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

The diva has also worked in shows like ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, ‘Kartik Purnima’, and ‘Naagin 6’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor