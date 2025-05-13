Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s 'OG' Resumes Shoot in Hyderabad with a High-Octane Action Sequence
The cameras are rolling once again on OG, the much-awaited gangster action drama headlined by Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Helmed by director Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya & Kalyan Dasari under the prestigious DVV Entertainments banner, the film has officially resumed shooting in Hyderabad, kicking off its new schedule with an adrenaline-pumping action sequence.
To mark the moment, the makers unveiled a striking new picture from the set, offering fans a glimpse into the film’s moody, intense visual palette. The image has already ignited buzz across social media, amplifying excitement for what’s to come.
Touted as “a feast of a massacre,” OG promises a gripping blend of stylized action and raw emotion. The latest schedule sets the tone with a power-packed sequence that sets the stage for the high-stakes drama ahead.
Sharing the picture on social media the makers wrote, " Malli Modhalaindi…. Eeesaari Mugiddaaam…
#OG #TheyCallHimOG #FireStormIsComing"
Malli Modhalaindi…. Eeesaari Mugiddaaam… #OG#TheyCallHimOG#FireStormIsComingpic.twitter.com/gvvsS3q2PQ— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) May 12, 2025
Adding to the intrigue, acclaimed Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi also plays a pivotal role, bringing a formidable layer of conflict to the narrative. The ensemble also features Sriya Reddy in a commanding role and veteran actor Prakash Raj, further elevating the film’s dramatic depth.
The music is composed by S Thaman and a compelling story is written by Sujeeth.