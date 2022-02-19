Prabhas calls shooting with Big B a 'dream come true moment'

Chennai, Feb 19 Prabhas, who recently began shooting for director Nag Ashwin's most ambitious film 'Project - K' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, says that shooting with the Big B was a 'dream come true moment' for him.

The film, which will have Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone playing the female lead, has Amitabh Bachchan in a mighty and full-length role.

The film's shoot is presently underway in RFC in Hyderabad and Amitabh Bachchan too joined the team. A new world has been created in the studio for the film which is one of the most expensive Indian projects till date.

After the first shot, Prabhas took to Twitter to register his thoughts. "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" posted Prabhas.

The Big B, for his part, said it's an honour to be in the company of Prabhas. "First day ... first shot... first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such an honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility... to imbibe, to learn... !!"

The film is being produced by Aswini Dutt for Vyjayanthi Movies.

