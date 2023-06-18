Prabhas fans vandalise Telangana theatre for delay in Adipurush screening

Prabhas’ much-awaited film Adipurush was released in the theaters on Friday amid much fanfare. The excited fans of the star queued up outside theatres to watch Prabhas as Lord Ram on the silver screen. However, a few of them in Telangana lost their cool when the show they had gone for didn’t start on time.

A video from Jyothi Cinema in Telangana’s Sangareddy has surfaced on the internet. The video has a few men throwing things on the glass window panes while some people can be heard chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the background. The cine-goers went on a rampage after the screening of Adipurush was reportedly delayed by 40 minutes due to a fault in the sound system. The police has registered a case and an investigation is underway. The film, which features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, has received mixed reviews on social media. While some have praised the film’s visuals, graphics and action, others have called it a huge mess and an “epic disappointment”.