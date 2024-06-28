Prabhas "Kalki 2898 AD" Smashes Box Office with ₹180 Crore Worldwide on Day 1

Prabhas' "Kalki 2898 AD" has become a worldwide hit upon its release, with immense excitement reflected in its first-day collection. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has broken numerous records. If it continues to earn at this pace, it will cover its budget by the weekend. The film has performed exceptionally well both in India and overseas.

On the first day, "Kalki 2898 AD" collected around 180 crores worldwide, according to a report by Sacnilk. This number is expected to increase slightly. In India, the film's first-day collection was 95 crores, which includes 64.5 crores in Telugu, 4 crores in Tamil, 24 crores in Hindi, 0.3 crores in Kannada, 2.2 crores in Malayalam.

Despite its impressive performance, "Kalki 2898 AD" did not break the record set by "RRR." It stands at number three in the list of highest earnings worldwide on opening day, surpassing Yash's "KGF 2" but trailing behind "RRR" and "Baahubali 2." "KGF 2" collected 164 crores on its first day, while "RRR" and "Baahubali 2" earned 223.5 crores and 214 crores, respectively. "Kalki 2898 AD" features cameos from many actors, with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.