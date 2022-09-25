Prabhas remembers late uncle Krishnam Raju in latest video

Actor Prabhas, who recently lost his uncle UV Krishnam Raju, shared a video on social media on Saturday that features both of them.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Baahubali' actor re-shared a fan edit video featuring Prabhas and his uncle's similar acting scenes from their different films.

In the video, both the actors could be seen in the action and romantic avatars. They were seen beating up goons to flaunting their swag.

The video also reflects Prabhas being the spitting image of a veteran actor in the cinema world.

Alongside the video, the 'Saaho' actor captions it with folded hands and heart emojis.

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and followers chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Stay strong anna we are with you."

Another comment reads, "The king's."

"Inheritance is in peaks. we miss you krishnam Raju garu," another user wrote.

UV Krishnam Raju, former Union Minister, and veteran Telugu actor, popularly known as the 'Rebel Star', died on September 11in Hyderabad.

Krishnam Raju was the first actor who worked as a Union Minister under the cabinet of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

