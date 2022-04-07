Pracheen Chauhan enjoys shooting with 'joker' Karan V Grover

Mumbai, April 7 Actor Pracheen Chauhan finds shooting with 'Pyar Ka Punch' co-star and actor Karan V Grover energetic and fun.

He says: "The best part of shooting with Karan is that he is full of energy and keeps cracking jokes all the time. He has an amazing sense of humour and that reflects in his performance too. His comic timing is superb. It's an absolute pleasure to work with him.

"There is never a dull moment on the sets. He is a very intelligent and knowledgeable man. You can talk to him about almost anything under the sun. I really enjoy shooting with him. We have a great understanding and rapport. I really admire him as he is one of a kind."

Chauhan, last seen in television show 'Shaadi Mubarak' feels lucky to be part of the YouTube series as it has helped him to have life long friends. "The series apart from helping me to connect with the youth and social media audience has also brought in life long friends. Pooja Gor, Mohit Hussain, Chhavi Mittal among others have become part of my life and I enjoy shooting around them on set with a friendly environment."

Pracheen Chauhan is known for featuring in popular shows 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kutumb' among others.

