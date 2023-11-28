Pradeep Khadka starrer, Subhash Kale's 'Airi' motion poster out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Nepali actor Pradeep Khadka and Subhash Kale collaborated for the multi-language action film 'Airi.'

Producer Subhash Kale took to Instagram to unveil the motion poster for the movie. He wrote, "Exciting news! Pradeep Khadka is back with a bang in 'AIRI,' the upcoming big-budget, multi-language film, Produced by Subhash Kale, Prashant Kumar Gupta & Rajan Kunwar. Exe. Producer Kamal Bdr. Ale and directed by Jeevan Thapa. Presented by Camera Take Limited, Reltic Pictures & Multi Matte [P]Ltd. Stay tuned for the grand release in 2024! #AIRI."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subhash Kale (@subhashkale222)

Following the huge success of Prem Geet 3 (2022), Nepali hero Pradeep Khadka, as well as producers Subhash Kale and Prashant Kumar Gupta, are returning with another intriguing film.

Pradeep Khadka said, "I had no second thoughts when I was offered Airi. I knew I had to do it. Jeevan Thapa sir is guiding me well and I am excited to begin shooting. I am also thankful to the audiences in India for giving Prem Geet 3 so much love. I hope they enjoy Airi as well."

Subhash Kale stated, "Airi is mounted on an ambitious scale. Pradeep Khadka, meanwhile, is already a star and he's a pleasure to work with. Making this film will be challenging but will also be a pleasure thanks to the lovely people associated with it."

Director Jeevan Thapa exulted, "With Airi, we want to give the multi-language audience an experience of a lifetime. Pradeep Khadka is a fine talent and Subash ji's support has made it possible for us to pull off this film at this scale."

Airi is slated to begin filming shortly and will be released in 2024 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Nepali.

Subhash Kale, Prashant Kumar Gupta, and Rajan Kunwar produced it, while Kamal Bdr. Ale executive produced it and it is directed by Jeevan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor