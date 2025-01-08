Pragya Jaiswal Steals the Show at 'Daaku Maharaaj' Trailer Launch in Dallas; Fans Go Wild

Pragya Jaiswal graced the grand trailer launch event of her upcoming film 'Daaku Maharaaj' in Dallas, along with Nandamuri Balakrishna. The event witnessed the presence of over 7000 enthusiastic fans, who gave a grand welcome to the cast. As the trailer for the much-anticipated film 'Daaku Maharaj' was unveiled, the audience broke into cheer, passionately praising Pragya Jaiswal. The crowd showered her with immense love and praise. Ahead of her birthday, they even wished her by singing the birthday song.

The overwhelming show of love highlighted the connection shared by Pragya with her fans, cementing her as a beloved celebrity in Indian cinema. Speaking about her experiences in Dallas Pragya shared "This was the first time any pre-release event for my movie took place overseas, and I am incredibly grateful to Dallas for making it so special. Until now, I had only experienced this kind of love virtually, and I had heard about the passion of Telugu movie fans and the Telugu community in Dallas. However, this was the first time I got to witness their warmth and love in person. Their enthusiasm for movies is unmatched, and experiencing their excitement firsthand was truly amazing.

The response to our trailer was incredible – the cheers, chants, and energy were unbelievable. It was a surreal moment, with over 7,000 people in the auditorium showing us so much love. Their support was heartwarming and incredibly encouraging. They even sang me a happy birthday when they found out the movie is releasing on my birthday, making it all the more special. Fingers crossed, I hope the movie becomes a blockbuster and lives up to their excitement!"