Pragya Jaiswal Thrilled to Perform at IIFA 2024

Pragya Jaiswal, a prominent actress in Telugu cinema who recently made her Bollywood debut with Khel Khel Mein, captivated the audiences with a her high octane performance at the prestigious IIFA Awards 2024. Renowned for her magnetic screen presence, Pragya performed performing to some of her favorite Telugu songs, including Pakka Local, Darlingey, OO Antava, and more – an experience she describes as both thrilling and deeply rewarding.

Sharing her excitement, Pragya said, "I am absolutely thrilled that I got the opportunity to dance to some of my favourite Telugu songs. I'm incredibly grateful to have shared the stage with such amazing artists. I've given my all to deliver the best performance I can. Dancing is a passion of mine beyond acting, and performing on such a grand stage in front of a large audience was an exhilarating experience. I can’t wait for everyone to see it, and I truly hope they enjoy the performance when it’s live on screens as much as I’ve enjoyed performing it."