Prakash Raj compares Pathaan to PM Narendra Modi biopic

Prakash Raj, known for speaking his mind, recently compared three films when discussing propaganda films and intolerance. At a recent event, Raj not only slammed the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files, saying it would not even win a Bhaskar, but he also compared the way Pathaan succeeded. According to him, a film based on the life of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even earn one-fourth of the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer's total collections.

Prakash Raj stated during the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala, "They wanted to ban Pathaan. It’s doing Rs. 700 crores. These idiots, bigots...who wanted to ban Pathaan, did not run Modi’s film (Narendra Modi biopic) for Rs. 30 crores. They are just barking. They won’t bite. It is just sound pollution.”

He went on to call The Kashmir Files a propaganda film. He added, "The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it! Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is asking ‘why I am not getting Oscar?’. He will not even get a Bhaskar, I’ll tell you! Because there are sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. According to my sources, they have invested around Rs. 2000 crore to only make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”