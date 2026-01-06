Pranit More and Malti Chahar Meet for the First Time After Bigg Boss 19; Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss season 19 has one of the best seasons and even after months, contestants are in news and making headlines. Pranit More and Malti Chahar were one of the most talked about contestants in house. During the show many fans felt that there might be something happening between the two. Recently the show 'Positive Gang', Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Praneet More, and Awez Darbar were seen spending quality time in Dubai and at that time Malti Met Pranit More. After her eviction, Malti stated that she did not want to meet Pranit. However, during the finale, she told him that they would meet once he came out of the house.

Despite this, the two did not meet afterward. Malti was later reportedly invited to Pranit More’s stand-up comedy show. A video from the success party has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Awez Darbar’s voice can be heard as he calls Pranit More forward. Malti is seen sitting on a sofa, and Awez asks Pranit to talk to her. Pranit initially hesitates but eventually sits beside Malti. Malti is also seen smiling, after which Pranit greets her. Fans were delighted to see Malti and Pranit together again after several months since the end of Bigg Boss 19.

A sponsor associated with Bigg Boss 19 organized a grand success party in Dubai. Several contestants attended the event along with their families. Gaurav Khanna travelled to Dubai with his wife Akanksha, while Ashnoor Kaur attended the party with her mother.

At the airport, the contestants were seen posing for pictures and reminiscing about old memories. Ashnoor also shared a selfie on Instagram, writing, “Half of our Positive Gang… Missing Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, and Mridul Tiwari a lot.”