Pranit More Assault Case: Five Detained for Attacking Comedian Over Joke on Sky Force Actor Veer Pahariya

Police have detained five people for assaulting comedian Pranit More after he made remarks about actor Veer Pahariya during a comedy show. A case has been registered against 11 individuals at the Sadar Bazar police station based on a complaint filed by a hotel manager.

The incident took place on February 2 at 24K Craft Brews Restaurant in Saat Rasta, where a comedy show was organized. During his performance, More made a joke about Pahariya. Offended by the remark, a group of 10 to 12 people approached More after the show under the pretext of taking a selfie. They suddenly attacked him, beating him severely.

More later posted about the incident on social media, alleging that police had refused to register his complaint. Police contacted him and asked him to file a complaint, but he initially submitted it online. He had promised to visit the police station in Solapur to sign the complaint but delayed doing so. Meanwhile, hotel manager Laxman Zhende, 33, filed a formal complaint.

The detained individuals have been identified as Amol Chavan, Govind Hemreddy, Harish Jadhav, Harish alias Shri Asade, and Prakash Boglol. All are residents of Solapur. They were taken into custody by Sadar Bazar police and later released after being issued notices. A search is ongoing for six to seven other suspects.