Pranitha Subhash criticised for sitting at her husband’s feet during ritual

Actress Pranitha Subhash recently got trolled by a section of netizens for performing the ritual of Bheemana Amavasya puja sitting at her husband Nitin Raju’s feet linking it to patriarchy. Now Pranitha has reacted to the criticism she faced and defended herself saying that she’s always been a traditional girl.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, the actor has said, “Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual (sic).” She also added that trolls were outnumbered by the support she has received for sticking to traditions.‘Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in.’ She further added, ‘I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has do with values, rituals and family at its core.’ Pranitha concluded by saying ‘One can be forward thinking and modern, but that does not mean one forgets one’s roots.’Pranitha Subhash was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. Over the years, Pranitha has acted in many popular Kannada and Tamil films, including Suriya’s Masss, Karthi’s Saguni and Upendra’s Brahma.

