Prasoon Joshi's mother passes away

CBFC Chairman and lyricist, Prasoon Joshi’s mother Sushma Joshi passed away on Sunday morning. According to SpotBoye, Sushma Joshi's family had issued an official statement on her demise. The statement read, "With profound grief, we would like to inform of the demise of our beloved mother Smt Sushma Joshi during the early morning hours of 24th April. Her light will continue to guide us always."

Prasoon penned a special heartfelt note on his mother's demise and mentioned how a mother 'keeps childhood alive' by calling her children all the sweet names that she keeps. "One thing is true, the mother keeps your childhood alive, calling you by that small name of your house, blows a fickle river in your frozen lake, mother, today I feel how important it is for a mother to stay. #माँ #Maa," Joshi tweeted. Prasoon Joshi is a popular Indian poet, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and communication specialist. He is the CEO of McCann World group India and Chairman of APAC (Asia Pacific). He was appointed as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification in 2017. The 50-year-old eminent personality made his debut as a film lyricist with Rajkumar Santoshi's Lajja.