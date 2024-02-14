“Prateek was essentially a reflection of myself”: Naman Jain on his character in Amazon miniTV’s Crushed S4

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the final season of its fan-favorite teen romance series, Crushed. With the commencement of the new academic year, Crushed Season 4 depicts the friendship of Todu Teen- — Aadhya, Jaz, and Zoya, getting dented. This season, Prateek finds himself in a fix with his future at stake, which brings distance between Zoya and him. Created by Dice Media and directed by Mandar Kurundkar, this series is a delightful mix of emotions. It features Aadhya Anand, Arjun Deswal, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Urvi Singh, and Naman Jain in pivotal roles.

Talking about his character, Prateek, from the series, Naman Jain said, “When we embarked on this adventure, I had no idea that this character would have such a long and transformative path. However, as soon as I became acquainted with Prateek, I realized that he was essentially a reflection of myself. There is no significant difference between us.”



He further added, “Prateek has not changed much throughout the series. But there have been some instances or some scenes where he's acted differently. I also believe that Prateek’s decision-making skills, rapping abilities, and overall growth were greatly influenced by his girlfriend. It was through her introduction to the rap scene in Lucknow that he was able to flourish. This, in my opinion, is what shaped his character.”