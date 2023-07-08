Prateik Babbar shares his experience of working with Sayani Gupta in 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Actor Prateik Babbar and Sayani Gupta are gearing up for their upcoming project 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela'.

The actor spoke about the upcoming movie and working with Sayani.

"I am excited for the next two years there will be a few releases and a few new ventures waiting to begin. I am grateful for all the opportunities and looking forward to it all and more," he said.

"Sayani and I have been scene partners for the longest time on 'Four More Shots Please!'. Having our own film now feels like an extension of our characters and stories, almost like we're in a multiverse. we've gotten a lot of love over the years for our pair and chemistry. I am hoping that love extends toward our film," he added.

The rom-com is written and directed by Danish Aslam and Arpita Chatterjee.

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for his new role in the international film 'Lioness' alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and British actress Paige Sandhu. He will essay the role of a Sikh character for the first time.

'Lioness', the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) during Cannes Film Festival.

Written and to be directed by award-winning filmmaker Kajri Babbar, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu in leading roles, the film produced by Vivek Rangachari, Vaishalli Paatil, Faraz Ahsan, Clare Cahill and Ajit Pal Singh has been certified by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the British Film Institute (BFI).

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

