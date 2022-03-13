Prateik Chaudhary on his bromance with co-star Shehzad Shaikh

Mumbai, March 13 'Sindoor Ki Keemat' actor Prateik Chaudhary says he shares a great bond with co-star Shehzad Shaikh both on and off-screen. Shehzad is known for his role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

"It's been six months so far that we are working together. We share a great bond and he is like a brother to me. One thing I like about him is how sweet and genuine he is," he says, adding, "There are actually a lot of things, but the biggest thing is that he is a true gentleman. He respects everyone a lot and welcomes everyone with a warm heart."

Talking about how they keep themselves busy, Prateik says: "We eat, we chill, we talked about craft, movies, goals and, also, we always plan our clubbing and partying! But this is also true that these never happen because we never get a free day to do these."

