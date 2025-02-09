Pratibha Ranta to Triptii Dimri: Actresses We Wish To See in Out-and-Out Commercial Films in Bollywood

Over the past few years, several actresses have established themselves by playing emotionally deep and substantial characters. Their portrayals have immensely resonated with their fans, who would like to watch them play full-fledged dramatic roles in commerical films! Here's looking at the top 5 actresses we'd like to see in lighthearted movies in Bollywood.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses, and her impeccable performance in the critically acclaimed film 'Laapataa Ladies' is proof. By pulling off the intricacies of her character, and portraying deep emotions, the actress turned out to be a highlight of the film. After seeing her deliver perfection in 'Laapataa Ladies', audiences are keen to watch her in a full-blown Bollywood masala film.

Triptii Dimri

Throughout her filmography, Triptii Dimri has constantly made careful choices of films. She has showcased her range as an actress across films like 'Laila Majnu', 'Animal', 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', and 'Bad Newz' among others. Her versatility in these films has got the netizens excited to see her in a lighthearted film.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll! Whenever she has picked a film to do, she has ensured to play emotionally deep roles and deliver her best. Her presence in several films has added momentum to the plot, and she has never missed out on making an impact. Her ability to justify any type of role indicates that the actress can also be an active part of a Bollywood masala film.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi does not fail to cement herself as an impactful actress. She commands attention throughout her screen presence, and her performance in 'Baby John' and 'Khufiya' among others is absolute proof. The actress has connected with her established fanbase to such high levels that they are keen to see her in a hearty drama film.

Sharvari

Sharvari became the talk of the town with her performances in 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj', and received rave reviews from the audiences. After seeing her in horror comedy and period drama, her fans would like to see her in a massy Bollywood film.

While these actresses have cemented themselves as substantial performers in a variety of genres, audiences would like to see more of them in Commercial films.