Pratibha Ranta Wins Best Actress (Critics’) for Laapataa Ladies at Filmfare 2025; Calls Win a ‘Far-Fetched Dream Come True’

Pratibha Ranta won the Best Actress Critics' Choice Award at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 for her role in Laapataa Ladies. This honour comes as a significant recognition for the outsider, who connected with the audience purely on the basis of her authentic performance and the ability to make ‘Jaya’ a household name.

Pratibha Ranta reflected on her recent win and shared, “Growing up in Shimla and thinking of coming to Mumbai and being a part of the Hindi film industry almost felt so far-fetched. But that place nourished me. It taught me how to believe in yourself, how to dream big. I have always watched Filmfare on the TV screens and tonight, standing here in front of so many wonderful, talented stars and legends like Shah Rukh Khan sir, who have inspired me throughout my journey and to be receiving this award makes this moment so special.”

She added, “Thank you Filmfare, Jitesh sir, jury, Kiran Rao ma’am, for giving me this opportunity that changed my life. Thank you to the cast and crew of Laapataa Ladies for giving your best and making the shoot so fun and memorable. Thank you audiences, you have given so much love to the film. If I’m standing here tonight, it’s all because of you all.”

Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies won four honours for Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Background Score and Best Costume. In a rollercoaster of comical adventures, Pratibha Ranta’s character ‘Jaya’ proved to be a standout, considering that the masses resonated with her inner conflicts, marital hurdles, and the never-give-up attitude to stand up for yourself.

Meanwhile, Pratibha is set to ignite the screens again with an upcoming period drama, The Revolutionaries, scheduled to release in 2026. She also has an untitled film with Konkona Sen Sharma in the pipeline.